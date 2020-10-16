Fire ban imposed in lead up to hot weekend

A local fire ban has been imposed across Ipswich, the Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley, Somerset and Logan. Photo: Kate McCormack

A local fire ban has been imposed across Ipswich, the Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley, Somerset and Logan. Photo: Kate McCormack

IPSWICH residents whose weekend plans included bonfires as well as those just planning to burn off garden litter will need to put their plans on hold.

From 12.01am this morning (Friday, 16 October), Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has imposed a fire ban for residents within the South East region.

The local fire ban impacts residents in the Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley, Somerset and Logan local government areas until it expires at Monday, 11.59pm.

Current and upcoming fire conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban, however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

The ban comes less than three weeks after police charged a Somerset man who allegedly lit a fire during a fire ban, which quickly spread out of control.

The penalty for contravening a local fire ban under the Fire and Emergency Services Act carries a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

