Fire ants put Ipswich football match in doubt

WAITING GAME: The Ipswich Knights match against South West Thunder is in limbo this weekend after the home side scored a confidence-boosting 6-1 win over Wynnum last weekend. Picture: Cordell Richardson

FOOTBALL: Fresh from their best win in some time, the Ipswich Knights may be unable to back it up this weekend.

A fire ant problem discovered on both fields at the club's Bundamba base has the latest Football Queensland Premier League matches in doubt.

The Knights are scheduled to play South West Thunder in under-18, under-20 and senior team matches on Sunday.

However, head coach Andy Ogden was awaiting further confirmation on whether the treated fields would be cleared for weekend play.

"It's not looking real positive,'' Ogden said.

If the round 4 games can't proceed, they will be rescheduled.

However, Ogden was keen to continue building momentum after last weekend's top side overran Wynnum 6-1 on the same field.

"Everyone was feeling good about last week's victory and looking forward to Toowoomba who have had a couple of good wins in a row,'' he said.

"We'll wait and see.''

The Knights will be without regular goalkeeper Zayne Freiberg, who is resting a hip injury.

"Zayne is definitely out,'' Ogden said.

Although also copping a knock last weekend, under-20 keeper Damon Wenck was rested through the week in preparation for the FQPL main game.

"Everyone else is good,'' Ogden said.

The under-18 Knights match is scheduled for 9am with the under-20 clash at 3pm and the open encounter at 5pm should Sunday's games go ahead.

Game day

FQPL: Saturday (7pm) - Western Pride v Rochedale at Briggs Sporting Complex, Flinders View.

Sunday (5pm): Ipswich Knights v South West Thunder at Eric Evans Reserve, Bundamba.

CL1: Saturday (5pm): Western Spirit v New Farm United at Kippen Park. 6.15pm: Ipswich City Bulls v Virginia United at Albert Bishop Park.

CL2: Sunday (3pm) - Ripley Valley v Pine Hills at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

BWPL: Sunday (5pm) - Ipswich City Bulls v Peninsula Power at AJ Kelly Park.