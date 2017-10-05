30°
Fire ants hit mayor's property

A SECOND case of fire ants has been confirmed in the Somerset region this week.

Biosecurity Queensland officers discovered the colonies in Prenzlau, near Minden.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the latest case hit close to home with one of the three positive identifications made on a property owned and managed by him.

The first positive case of fire ants in the Somerset Regional Council area was confirmed at Lowood in August.

"Biosecurity Queensland are running DNA testing and tracing to try and identify how the fire ants got there but it is possible that they came in via the creek," Cr Lehmann said.

For more information on fire ants or to report suspect fire ants visit www.daf.qld.gov.au/fireants or call 13 25 23.
 

