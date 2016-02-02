Fire ants found at Ipswich school

BIOSECURITY officers have descended on an Ipswich school after a member of the public reported spotting fire ants.

Officers visited St Augustine's College yesterday to section off and poison the fire ant nests sniffed out by specially trained dogs.

Three nests were found on the school's oval during the inspection after a member of the public reported seeing the pests in the school grounds on Friday.

A spokesperson for Biosecurity Queensland said all the nests were destroyed yesterday.

After fencing off the affected areas, Biosecurity officers waited until the children were in class before injecting the nests with insecticide.

The immediate area was then bait treated.

"Biosecurity Queensland will be following up with the school to provide information about fire ants for students, parents and the wider school community," a Biosecurity spokesperson said.

VIDEO: How dogs are used to sniff out fire ants

Fire ant dog's amazing training: Fire ant sniffer Willow is helping eradicate Gladstone of the pests.

"It's essential that the community in the area remain vigilant and report suspect ants to Biosecurity Queensland."

This isn't the first time Ipswich schools have come under threat from fire ants. In December 2015 the pests were found at Amberley District State School.

A week later, six nests were found at Augusta State School.

Fire ant identification video: Biosecurity fire ant identification video

Ipswich has been identified as an area where residents should be vigilant; almost half the Ipswich City Council area has been included in the State Government's mapping classing the region as 'fire ant biosecurity zone 1'.

It means soil can't be moved outside zone 1 to help stop the spread of fire ants, an invasive species from South America first detected in the Brisbane area in February 2001.

To report fire ant sightings call 13 25 23 or visit the Biosecurity website for more information.