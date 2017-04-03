FIRE ANTS: Council locate, destroy nest near Pine Mountain

Biosecurity Queensland officers have destroyed the nest and bait treated the immediate surrounding area.

An Ipsiwch City Council works contractor has reported a nest of red imported fire ants at Pine Mountain close to the boundary of the Somerset local government area.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann urged residents to be vigilant and report any suspect looking ants to Biosecurity Queensland, a section of the Queensland Government's Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

The distinguishing feature of fire ants is their variance of size between two to six millimetres. Their colour is coppery-brown with a dark abdomen.

Fire ants inflict a painful sting and are aggressive. Their nests appear as mounds of loose soil with no entry or exit holes and can often be found around fence lines, dams, edges of cultivated land, crop land post-harvest, garden beds, lawns, and taps.

For information on identifying fire ants and to report sightings, visit daf.qld.gov.au/fireants or phone 13 25 23.