A fire ant eradication worker has appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court (file image)
Crime

Fire ant worker in Gatton court for unlicensed driving charge

Ali Kuchel
30th Oct 2020 12:22 PM
A FIRE ANT field officer will return to Gatton Magistrates Court next month for an unlicenced driving and drug charges.

Peter James Kermond appeared in court on Monday, October 26, for one charge of driving without a licence demerit point and one charge of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

Kermond, represented by duty lawyer James Ryan, requested to have his case adjourned to provide time to make “practical arrangements” for not having his licence.

“He’s got two different jobs at the moment, one is a field officer doing fire ant eradication,” Mr Ryan said.

He requested to have the case adjourned for a month.

Kermond will reappear in Gatton Magistrates court on November 23.

