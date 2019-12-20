FIRE ALERT: Bushfire near Lake Wivenhoe

Advice: 548 Kipper Creek Rd, Dundas

STAY INFORMED: Kipper Creek (east of Wivenhoe Dam) bushfire as at 12.15pm Fri 20 Dec

Bushfire warning level: ADVICE

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises a bushfire continues to burn in Kipper Creek.

You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

Currently as at 12.15pm Friday 20 December, a slow-moving bushfire continues to burn near Kipper Creek Road, Dundas.

QFES and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews are working to contain the fire.

The fire is producing a lot of smoke and may be visible to residents in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions and as far away as Mount Nebo and Mount Glorious.

People in the area may be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.



Response Date: 11/12/2019, 7:17 PM

Vehicles on Scene: 9

Vehicles on Route: 1

Last Update: 20/12/2019, 12:29 PM