Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

FIRE ALERT: Bushfire near Lake Wivenhoe

Navarone Farrell
by
20th Dec 2019 1:09 PM

Advice: 548 Kipper Creek Rd, Dundas

STAY INFORMED: Kipper Creek (east of Wivenhoe Dam) bushfire as at 12.15pm Fri 20 Dec
Bushfire warning level: ADVICE
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises a bushfire continues to burn in Kipper Creek.
You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.
Currently as at 12.15pm Friday 20 December, a slow-moving bushfire continues to burn near Kipper Creek Road, Dundas.
QFES and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews are working to contain the fire.
The fire is producing a lot of smoke and may be visible to residents in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions and as far away as Mount Nebo and Mount Glorious.
People in the area may be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.
Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

Response Date: 11/12/2019, 7:17 PM
Vehicles on Scene: 9
Vehicles on Route: 1
Last Update: 20/12/2019, 12:29 PM

More Stories

Show More
bushfire fire fire alert qfes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Remember this? Ipswich’s father of swimming and a leaky pool

        premium_icon Remember this? Ipswich’s father of swimming and a leaky pool

        Sport AS the summer hots up and pools become a magnet, it’s timely to remember Ipswich’s wonderful coaching predecessor Jim Gardiner.

        • 20th Dec 2019 1:30 PM
        Father’s murder trial at least ‘18 months away’

        premium_icon Father’s murder trial at least ‘18 months away’

        News Lengthy trial wait for slain Ipswich father David Murphy's family.

        • 20th Dec 2019 1:14 PM
        Ipswich stalwart to close its doors after years of trading

        premium_icon Ipswich stalwart to close its doors after years of trading

        Business They fought the good fight for as long as they could, but the doors will close on...

        Women prisoners stitching up kids in need

        premium_icon Women prisoners stitching up kids in need

        Offbeat Women prisoners are providing beautiful handmade clothing to children in need...