ROLLING COVERAGE: Laidley Creek west, mulgowie, leave now

UPDATE 4.05pm: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Laidley Creek West and Mulgowie and conditions are getting worse.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

Currently as at 3.55pm, Friday 8 November a large, fast moving fire is travelling in an easterly direction towards Mcgarrigal Road, Laidley Creek West Road and Baulch Road. It is expected to impact Mcgarrigal Road, Laidley Creek West Road and Baulch Road now. The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

If you are leaving:

• Secure your pets for safe transport.

• Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.

• Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

If you are unable to leave:

• Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

• Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

• Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

• Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.





UPDATE 3.10PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Thornton and Lefthand Branch and conditions are getting worse.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.



Currently as at 2.50pm, Friday 8 November a dangerous fire is travelling in a southerly direction towards Main Camp Creek Road. It is impacting Main Camp Creek Road now. The fire could have a significant impact on the community.



Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.



People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.



Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.



UPDATE 12.40pm: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Thornton and conditions could get worse.

The fire has split into two separate fires travelling in different directions.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Currently, as at 12.25pm Friday, 8 November two large and unpredictable fires are burning near Thornton.

The first fire is travelling in a north, north-easterly direction towards Main Camp Creek Road, Thornton. The fire is likely to impact Main Camp Creek Road.

The second fire is travelling south heading towards Lefthand Branch Road, Thornton. The fire is likely to impact Lefthand Branch Road, Lefthand Branch.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

People self-evacuating from Main Camp Creek Road should travel via Mulgowie Road towards Laidley.

People self-evacuating from Lefthand Branch Road should travel along Lefthand Branch Road towards Laidley.





