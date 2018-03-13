O’Loughlin slags off I’m A Celeb campmates

FIONA O'Loughlin has been crowned the winner of the fourth season of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! - and now she's out of the jungle, she can finally reveal what she really thought of her campmates.

The comedian, 54, forged a close friendship with fellow comic Peter Rowsthorn on the show, but speaking to hit105's Stav, Abby and Matt this morning, she was more than happy to talk about the celebs she wasn't so fond of.

"I won't be ever going out of my way - in fact I'd cross the road - before I'd ever be in contact with David Oldfield again," she said of the former One Nation pollie who lasted mere days in the jungle after entering as an intruder with wife Lisa.

She’s a winner, baby. Picture: Nigel Wright/Channel 10

Perhaps surprisingly, O'Loughlin said she sided with boxer Danny Green in his simmering feud with Real Housewives star Jackie Gillies.

"Jackie was, at times, taxing. I really don't think it's fair that she's intimated online that she felt bullied or intimidated by Danny Green. That simply wasn't the case. The boys in there - we were so lucky, wall-to-wall gentlemen," she said.

O'Loughlin, a self-confessed hardline sceptic, did say she was convinced by Gillies' supposed psychic abilities - which is more than she could say for US celebrity psychic John Edward, who entered the camp to give a reading to the cast. She described Edwards' reading as a "performance".

Psychic medium John Edward: Fiona’s not convinced. Picture: John Appleyard

"I just think it's an odd thing to do for a living, to charge people to tell them ... personally, I don't think the future's ours to see," she said.

"What makes me always get the giggles with that type of psychic is when he says, 'I'm hearing a 'J' name ...' Like, if they're going to come all the way from the other side, why wouldn't they just give you their first name and their last name? Why are spirits just dropping these weird hints and directing him to one specific area of the room?

"Then he'd look at me and say, 'You're grandmother's passed.' Well of course she has - I'm 54, you idiot."

One castmate O'Loughlin spoke fondly of was model Simone Holtznagel, who finished in fifth place.

"Simone was absolutely hilarious. I really had her pegged as the outside favourite. I think what Simone did was really turned the pretty model myth on its head. She did those challenges, not just with courage, but with a grin! It was like Grace Kelly eating a testicle, if you can imagine such a thing."

Simone Holtznagel did her post-show media commitments after a glass or three of Moet, with amazing results.

Holtznagel provided one of the highlights of this season of I'm A Celeb with her post-eviction radio interviews earlier this week. Relaxing with "Moet and a packet of Marlboro Lights," the former Next Top Model contestant was more than happy to dish the dirt on her campmates across several radio shows, telling tennis champ Bernard Tomic to "f**king sit on it" and nominating Green as the "biggest jerk" she met on the show.