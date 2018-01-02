Inside one of Australia’s most notorious outlaw clubs

SINCE being founded in Adelaide in 1969, The Finks motorcycle club has grown to become one of the most violent and notorious gangs with chapters all across the country.

A 2012 affidavit filed by the head of Task Force Hydra revealed the strict guidelines members of the gang are forced to follow, which includes things like owning a motorbike that is 650cc or over, banning all women and ensuring only full patch members may have club tattoos.

Leaked guidelines aside, the MC is largely private about its dealings, however itâ€™s not impossible to get an insight into the life of Finks members.

In fact, a Finks MC Instagram account that was started early last year has been designed to celebrate the one percenter lifestyle of patched members.

Here is a look at some of the pictures shared on the account.

In 2014 the club had a redesign of The Finks patch, which saw the character Bung change from a drunk to something much more aggressive

Obviously the boys are fans of JD

The following image had the hashtags #finksmc #finksmcaustralia #attitude #violence

Members must attend all meetings runs and functions during nomination period

The motorcycle club name originates from The Wizard of Id cartoon, where the line “The King is a fink” is often shouted

One of the chapters of the club from Blacktown

There is a minimum 12-month nominee period before people can be made members

The Finks MC are strong allies of Comanchero MC

If leave of absence is obtained, colours must be handed in to the club and will be returned upon re-entry

The Finks’ lawyer Zemarai Khatiz (second from left) and his colleague are flanked by two members