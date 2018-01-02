Inside one of Australia’s most notorious outlaw clubs

SINCE being founded in Adelaide in 1969, The Finks motorcycle club has grown to become one of the most violent and notorious gangs with chapters all across the country.
A 2012 affidavit filed by the head of Task Force Hydra revealed the strict guidelines members of the gang are forced to follow, which includes things like owning a motorbike that is 650cc or over, banning all women and ensuring only full patch members may have club tattoos.
Leaked guidelines aside, the MC is largely private about its dealings, however itâ€™s not impossible to get an insight into the life of Finks members.
In fact, a Finks MC Instagram account that was started early last year has been designed to celebrate the one percenter lifestyle of patched members.
Here is a look at some of the pictures shared on the account.