Changing face of tattooed bikie

Finks bikie member Troy ‘Fono’ Fornaciari is refused entry at Bali‘s Denpasar airport and agreed to voluntarily return on a flight back to Sydney.

Finks bikie member Troy ‘Fono’ Fornaciari is refused entry at Bali‘s Denpasar airport and agreed to voluntarily return on a flight back to Sydney.

FINKS chapter president Troy "Fono" Fornaciari is in police custody but that may not keep the senior bikie from adding to his collection of face tattoos.

Arrested on Thursday after a strike force raid of the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang stronghold in Wollongong, Mr Fornaciari is due to show his heavily inked face in court next month.

Mr Fornaciari and another Finks member, Jake Smith, 20, were arrested after police seized a loaded .22 calibre pistol with a silencer, ammunition, a stolen ute and Finks paraphernalia.

The heavily inked 34-year-old is being held on remand in a NSW prison, where sometimes secret tattoo guns or homemade devices are used to draw blurry skin images instantly recognised as jail tattoos.

In contrast, Mr Fornaciari's multiple tattoos appear expertly drawn by a professional tattooist.

However, a glance at photographs of the senior member of the Illawarra Chapter of the Finks shows how in just four years, Mr Fornaciari's face has gone from clear to heavily inked in.

A police photograph of him issued in 2014 shows a fresh-faced Fornaciari with just the hint of a neck tattoo.

An undated photograph on his Facebook page shows more neck tattoos with a face that's a smooth visage with no apparent ink, but sculpted eyebrows.

Next, Mr Fornaciari introduced some writing on his face.

"Not Guilty" in running script has been tattooed on his left cheek and the works "Tuff Luck" in capital letters on his eyelids.

Fornaciari’s tattooist has scrawled ‘Not Guilty’ on his left cheek and ‘Tuff Luck’ on his eyelids.

A tattoo has also appeared on his right cheek, and in the next progression an elaborate Gothic script has been inked onto the top of his forehead.

What looks like Arabic letters, or perhaps Pitman's shorthand, have been written in ink above his left eye.

Next (is it a horn? a geometric teardrop?) the left side of his face has acquired two long isosceles triangles, one below the eye and one above.

Mr Fornaciari has returned to his tattooist who appears to have inked in his client's cheeks with what could be leaves, or might be flames.

The words "In Gods Hands" now run across the lower half of Mr Fornaciari's face, with no possessive apostrophe and the word "Gods" (sic) is slightly off-centre.

And in reality the words look more like "In Cods Hands".

Horn and geometric teardrop added, plus Arabic writing.

Mr Fornaciari has not neglected other parts of his body.

Troy Fornaciari’s tattooist has unfortunately got the new script added to his client’s chin a little off-centre.

A hand with long fingernails appears to caress his right bicep, in close vicinity to a naked woman bending over amid more flames.

Swirling scenes form a tattooed sleeve over both Mr Fornaciari's arms clearly visible in a Finks bikie group vest with the name tag "President" on his right breast.

Below is a patch which says, "Trust me I'M A FINK".

The vest he is wearing bears a striking resemblance to the faux snakeskin and black leather vest seized by NSW Police Strike Force Rednap.

A photograph of the vest features in a police video of Thursday's raid on the outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) clubhouse in North Wollongong.

The president's vest has patches saying "FINKS M.C. We do not play well with others" and "Finks stink - smile when you smell me".

A patch on the left side of the vest lists 19 names or nicknames below the words "In Memory", which suggests they are bikie comrades who are now dead.

NSW Police says the allegedly loaded pistol found in the clubhouse raid was seized as part of an ongoing investigation.

Yup, instead of ‘In God’s Name’ it looks more like ‘In Cods name’ — with a missing apostrophe.

In September last year, detectives from the State Crime Command's Criminal Groups Squad, and Wollongong and Lake Illawarra Local Area Commands, established Strike Force Rednap to investigate the activities of the Finks OMCG in the local area.

Finks president’s vest seized by police. Picture: Strike Force Rednap

Detectives were also investigating the circumstances surrounding an affray at the scene of a motorcycle crash at Dapto on August 25, 2017. Attending police and NSW Ambulance paramedics were allegedly threatened at the crash site.

Following extensive inquiries, strike force detectives, assisted by the Tactical Operations Unit, Dog Unit and Strike Force Raptor, executed a search warrant at an industrial unit at North Wollongong just after 6am Thursday.

NSW Police arrest a second man during the Finks bikie clubhouse raid on Thursday. Picture: Strike Force Rednap

The unit was fortified and undergoing renovations. Two men - aged 20 and 34 - were arrested at the location and taken to Wollongong Police Station.

NSW Police armoured vehicle at the North Wollongong Finks bikie clubhouse. Picture: Strike Force Rednap

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators allegedly seized a loaded .22 calibre pistol with a silencer, ammunition, a stolen Toyota Hilux and Finks OMCG paraphernalia.

Police charged Troy Fornaciari, 34, with a string of offences including firearms offences and other charges.

Jake Smith, 20, was charged with participating in a criminal group and two counts of driving while disqualified.

Neither man applied for bail and will appear in Wollongong Local Court in March.

Finks bikie Troy ‘Fono’ Fornaciari has sculpted his eyebrows and added a few neck tattoos, but the face is still tattoo-free.

Mirror image of Troy’s face with words added to his forehead.

Flames, or are they leaves have been added to ‘Fono’ Fornaciari’s cheeks.