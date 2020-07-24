Finishing touches of new Ipswich Turf Club revealed

A NEW restaurant, playground and veggie garden are just some of the new features at the Ipswich Turf Club that will open to the public this weekend.

The turf club underwent almost $25 million in renovations and refurbishments, but not without a few hiccups along the way.

Last year Racing Queensland decided the original refurbishment plan would not proceed due to the spiralling costs of the $13 million project, which had jumped to $19 million, throwing things into disarray.

It took the intervention of Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe on the eve of the Ipswich Cup in June last year to set things back on track.

Now the finish line is in sight with the sports bar and The Barn Family Restaurant opening this weekend.

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching said the precinct was now about more than just racing.

“We’re making a statement that we’ve moved from racing alone to a multifaceted, all encompassing events and entertainment centre,” he said.

“The restaurant is part of that and really looking to provide a family oriented space for the families of Ipswich.”

The Ipswich Events and Entertainment Centre is available for a range of functions from weddings to work conferences.

Works on T L Cooney Ave and new carparks still need to be completed and old stalls and sheds need to be demolished before the entire site is finished.

The Barn family restaurant will soon be open seven days a week, but for now will only be open on weekends and race days.

Bookings are essential.