Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DISPUTE: Christopher Richard Meeson sits outside court after admitting to grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding.
DISPUTE: Christopher Richard Meeson sits outside court after admitting to grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding. Ross Irby
Crime

Fingers, abdomen slashed in missing rake row

Ross Irby
by
19th Feb 2019 6:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRIPE over a missing rake led to violence between two neighbours, landing one in hospital with serious knife wounds.

The feuding men, both aged in their 60s, were living in neighbouring unit complexes at Redbank Plains.

The Ipswich District Court heard of trouble brewing between the two for some time, culminating in one being accidentally stabbed.

Christopher Richard Meeson, 67, pleaded guilty to doing grievous bodily harm to a 62-year-old man; and unlawful wounding at Redbank Plains on September 19, 2017. At the time he had an alcohol reading of 0.168.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said there was ongoing animosity between the men.

The stabbing was deemed not to have been deliberate.

The incident occured when the neighbour asked Meeson if he had taken his garden rake from the front yard.

The court heard he was verbally aggressive and made threats.

Both men went back to their units where the complainant made a coffee, then went outside to water his garden.

A drunk Meeson walked out with a kitchen knife, which he swung during a verbal confrontation.

The other man told him to "go back to the loony bin”, swinging a spanner at Meeson in an attempt to disarm him.

Meeson swung the knife, with its blade slicing the man's right hand, cutting across all four fingers, the thumb on his right hand, and the right side of his abdomen.

The injury damaged his nerves and tendons and he needed surgery.

Meeson claimed he had been pushed over by the man during the altercation.

The Crown case centred around the allegation Meeson acted in a dangerous way in wielding the knife.

Prosecutors sought a jail term of 12 to 18 months.

Defence counsel Scott Neaves sought a fully suspended jail term, and lodged medical documents detailing Meeson's poor health and physical difficulties.

Mr Neaves said the retiree had stopped drinking alcohol since the incident.

"He was in the wrong.

"He accepts his guilt,” Mr Neaves said.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC accepted the stabbing wasn't deliberate and that there had been ongoing conflict between the men and Meeson had been fearful of his neighbour.

He said it was clear Meeson was "grossly intoxicated”, his actions impulsive and in response to earlier hostility.

Judge Lynch noted Meeson had no criminal history and was likely to re-offend. He convicted and sentenced him to 18 months' jail, immediately suspended for three years.

grievous bodily harm ipswich court jail sentence stabbing unlawful wounding
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'I'm not going to throw hands in the air over waste': MP

    premium_icon 'I'm not going to throw hands in the air over waste': MP

    Environment The MP said innovation and education was the key to a zero-waste future.

    • 19th Feb 2019 6:37 AM
    Fight about sacred creek site spills into court

    premium_icon Fight about sacred creek site spills into court

    Environment An injunction has been lodged and it could affect work in the area

    • 19th Feb 2019 6:37 AM
    Teen's Valentine's Day horror

    premium_icon Teen's Valentine's Day horror

    Crime It started with an argument and quickly turned violent

    • 19th Feb 2019 6:13 AM
    Most improved OP schools revealed

    premium_icon Most improved OP schools revealed

    Education “It was about having a culture change – for staff and students..."