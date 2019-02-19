Fingers, abdomen slashed in missing rake row

DISPUTE: Christopher Richard Meeson sits outside court after admitting to grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding.

DISPUTE: Christopher Richard Meeson sits outside court after admitting to grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding. Ross Irby

A GRIPE over a missing rake led to violence between two neighbours, landing one in hospital with serious knife wounds.

The feuding men, both aged in their 60s, were living in neighbouring unit complexes at Redbank Plains.

The Ipswich District Court heard of trouble brewing between the two for some time, culminating in one being accidentally stabbed.

Christopher Richard Meeson, 67, pleaded guilty to doing grievous bodily harm to a 62-year-old man; and unlawful wounding at Redbank Plains on September 19, 2017. At the time he had an alcohol reading of 0.168.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said there was ongoing animosity between the men.

The stabbing was deemed not to have been deliberate.

The incident occured when the neighbour asked Meeson if he had taken his garden rake from the front yard.

The court heard he was verbally aggressive and made threats.

Both men went back to their units where the complainant made a coffee, then went outside to water his garden.

A drunk Meeson walked out with a kitchen knife, which he swung during a verbal confrontation.

The other man told him to "go back to the loony bin”, swinging a spanner at Meeson in an attempt to disarm him.

Meeson swung the knife, with its blade slicing the man's right hand, cutting across all four fingers, the thumb on his right hand, and the right side of his abdomen.

The injury damaged his nerves and tendons and he needed surgery.

Meeson claimed he had been pushed over by the man during the altercation.

The Crown case centred around the allegation Meeson acted in a dangerous way in wielding the knife.

Prosecutors sought a jail term of 12 to 18 months.

Defence counsel Scott Neaves sought a fully suspended jail term, and lodged medical documents detailing Meeson's poor health and physical difficulties.

Mr Neaves said the retiree had stopped drinking alcohol since the incident.

"He was in the wrong.

"He accepts his guilt,” Mr Neaves said.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC accepted the stabbing wasn't deliberate and that there had been ongoing conflict between the men and Meeson had been fearful of his neighbour.

He said it was clear Meeson was "grossly intoxicated”, his actions impulsive and in response to earlier hostility.

Judge Lynch noted Meeson had no criminal history and was likely to re-offend. He convicted and sentenced him to 18 months' jail, immediately suspended for three years.