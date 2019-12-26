Menu
From January 1, people taking dogs into prohibited areas risk on the spot fines of $266.
Fines for dog owners flouting new laws

Staff writers, qt@qt.com.au
26th Dec 2019 7:30 AM
PENALTIES for taking dogs into high value conservation areas will kick in from January 1.

Changes were made to an Ipswich City Council Local Law in November 2019, which banned dogs from going into a number of conservation areas across the city, including popular sites Flinders-Goolman and White Rock-Spring Mountain Conservation Estates, Purga Nature Reserve and Kholo Gardens.

From January 1, people taking dogs into those prohibited areas risk an on-the-spot fine of $266, with the maximum penalty more than $2600.

Since November, Council has focused on an education and awareness campaign to make residents and visitors aware of the local law change, with signage, social media and Council officers on site.

Conservation Visitor Management Officer Jody Gilbert said face-to-face interactions on site had gone well over the education period.

