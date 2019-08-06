Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Toowoomba Second Range Crossing project has been recognised nationally as one of the best construction projects.
The Toowoomba Second Range Crossing project has been recognised nationally as one of the best construction projects. Nexus
Business

Toowoomba Bypass: Fines apply if trucks don't use it

Kate Dodd
by
6th Aug 2019 3:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRUCKIES are being warned - if they continue to drive through the current Toowoomba Range, using James St instead of the Toowoomba Bypass, they could face large fines.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson told Big Rigs that it will be mandatory for all heavy vehicles to use the TSRC.

"As per the heavy vehicle definition in the Heavy Vehicle National Law Act 2012, any vehicle over 4.5 tonnes Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) (except motorhomes and buses) will have to use the TSRC, unless they have a local destination in Toowoomba, or are travelling to, or from, the Warwick area via the New England Highway," the spokesperson said.

TMR will signpost the Toowoomba Bypass to specify which vehicles must use it and failure to comply with the signage will be a traffic offence.

The spokesperson said TMR was considering a range of enforcement activities to manage access arrangements on the Bypass and existing Toowoomba Range, which may include Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras and Transport Inspectors.

Other activities may include industry and driver information and education.

"Failure to comply with the mandate may result in enforcement action," the spokesperson said.

It is believed that fines like the ones handed out to transport companies whose drivers use the Brisbane Urban Corridor instead of the Gateway or Logan motorways without a Brisbane destination will apply to the Toowoomba Range.

Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey announced the Toowoomba Bypass will open on September 8 and truckies will pay $22.85 to use it.

More Stories

Show More
heavy vehicles toowoomba bypass toowoomba second range crossing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    The suburb leading the city for cheap fuel prices

    premium_icon The suburb leading the city for cheap fuel prices

    Money And they're all within a few hundred metres of each other.

    Chance for Ipswich to build world's best military vehicles

    premium_icon Chance for Ipswich to build world's best military vehicles

    Politics The Premier has revealed what could come for the $170m Redbank site

    MP’s dig at Trad amid integrity warning

    premium_icon MP’s dig at Trad amid integrity warning

    Politics The maverick MP says the integrity scandal is hurting government

    Ipswich meat lovers sizzle at Burleigh BBQ Championships

    premium_icon Ipswich meat lovers sizzle at Burleigh BBQ Championships

    News The stakes were pretty high for Ipswich team Smoke N Daggers BBQ