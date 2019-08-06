Toowoomba Bypass: Fines apply if trucks don't use it

The Toowoomba Second Range Crossing project has been recognised nationally as one of the best construction projects.

The Toowoomba Second Range Crossing project has been recognised nationally as one of the best construction projects. Nexus

TRUCKIES are being warned - if they continue to drive through the current Toowoomba Range, using James St instead of the Toowoomba Bypass, they could face large fines.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson told Big Rigs that it will be mandatory for all heavy vehicles to use the TSRC.

"As per the heavy vehicle definition in the Heavy Vehicle National Law Act 2012, any vehicle over 4.5 tonnes Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) (except motorhomes and buses) will have to use the TSRC, unless they have a local destination in Toowoomba, or are travelling to, or from, the Warwick area via the New England Highway," the spokesperson said.

TMR will signpost the Toowoomba Bypass to specify which vehicles must use it and failure to comply with the signage will be a traffic offence.

The spokesperson said TMR was considering a range of enforcement activities to manage access arrangements on the Bypass and existing Toowoomba Range, which may include Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras and Transport Inspectors.

Other activities may include industry and driver information and education.

"Failure to comply with the mandate may result in enforcement action," the spokesperson said.

It is believed that fines like the ones handed out to transport companies whose drivers use the Brisbane Urban Corridor instead of the Gateway or Logan motorways without a Brisbane destination will apply to the Toowoomba Range.

Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey announced the Toowoomba Bypass will open on September 8 and truckies will pay $22.85 to use it.