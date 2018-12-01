FINED: Bundy farmer drove a tractor into an oncoming vehicle

WINDEMERE: Ernest Henry Jowett plead guilty to driving without due care after he drove a tractor into an oncoming car in October.

A SWEET potato farmer who hit a vehicle with his tractor has faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Ernest Henry Jowett was travelling between two of his farms on October 7 when he failed to stop at a stop sign on FE Walker St.

Jowett hit an oncoming vehicle, resulting in a 67-year-old woman being airlifted to a Brisbane hospital.

Defence lawyer David O'Brien said his 55-year-old client, who was married with a family, had to frequently cross the road for irrigation purposes.

"Any loss of licence will significantly impact my client," Mr O'Brien said.

"He has been self-employed for a number of years and currently farms sweet potatoes.

"His two properties... are on opposite sides of the road and he crosses the road between farms on a regular basis... some days between four and five times depending on the season."

Mr O'Brien said the farmer was currently at the end of the harvesting period and was moving into planting which required the supply of irrigation from his other properties.

The defence made an attempt to suggest Jowett had a momentary lapse in attention, however Magistrate Belinda Merrin did not accept that submission. "He didn't stop at the stop sign, and he did not see an oncoming car," Ms Merrin said.

"I think... momentary inattention is not an appropriate category."

When Mr O'Brien stated a power pole had obstructed his client's view, Ms Merrin refuted that it was just another reason why Jowett should have come to a stop where required.

Ms Merrin said while Jowett had only been charged for driving without due care and attention, the traumatic outcome could not be disregarded.

"Unfortunately on this day your actions caused very significant consequences to another road user," she said.

Jowett drove in to the passenger side door which had a "catastrophic result".

"She had a number of very serious injuries and had to be flown to Brisbane."

Jowett was charged $2500 and disqualified from driving for one month.