Fine weekend before showers roll in

IPSWICH is headed for a fine and warm weekend but there's a good chance of rain looking ahead to next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast is for partly cloudy Saturday, with a slight chance of showers and temperatures ranging from 13-27.

Sunday will be slightly cooler, but mostly fine with some cloud lingering.

Showers look likely to start arriving on Monday and the chances of the city receiving a downpour will increase as the week rolls on.

Wednesday looks like being the wettest day, with an 80% chance of rain and falls up to 35mm possible.

Temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid 20s.