Fine weather pegged for Australia Day public holiday

IPSWICH can expect much of the same weather we've had across a particularly dry January, with little chance of rain this week to provide some much-needed relief.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Annabelle Ford said the hot and dry conditions would carry on as usual as the month comes to a close.

"Monday is still going to be warm and sunny with a slight breeze coming in the afternoon,” Ms Ford said.

"It will be fairly similar the next few days.

"From Wednesday, we'll start to see a slight chance of showers just increasing a bit on Wednesday and Thursday.

"It will be 35 degrees (on Monday) and generally low to mid 30s for the rest of the week.”

The mercury will peak at 35C on Friday and 34C on Thursday.

She said it was best not to get your hopes up for rain.

"There's not a very high chance of seeing any (rain),” she said.

"If we do get something, it'd only be a little bit.”