Parents at Bremer High School have been warned they will be fined for disobeying parking rules.

The high number of students at the school has created congestion on the campus, particularly at the end of the day, Principal Kay Louwrens wrote in the latest school newsletter.

She warned parents the land was owned by Ipswich City Council and rule breakers risked fines.

Ms Louwrens suggested parents consider arranging an alternative pick up point near the campus.