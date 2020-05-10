FINE LINE: Has Ipswich been on its best behaviour?

POLICE have commended the Ipswich community for their good behaviour in upholding social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

But police are concerned by a noticeable increase in speeding and erratic driving when people are getting out of the house and behind the wheel.

Acting Inspector Donna Stewart said only a “handful” of fines had been handed out in the past couple of weeks the vast majority of people were doing the right thing.

“We’ve been really happy with the people in the Ipswich district and it seems everybody is getting the message and seem to be complying reasonably well,” she said.

“As with any society, we end up with the odd one or two who are doing the wrong thing.”

This included three men who were slapped with $1334 fines when police attempted to break up a party on Thursday night.

An 18-year-old man was charged with serious assault of a police officer and obstructing police and two 19-year-old men were charged with obstructing police for their roles in the incident.

“We will provide the necessary support to the officer involved,” she said.

“They’ve got excellent medical treatment and they’re being looked after.”

Act Insp Stewart said police were concerned by local incidents of “excessive speed” on the roads.

“We’ve certainly turned our focus to that speed enforcement,” she said.

“We’ve got speed cameras out in various locations and got officers doing mobile patrols to try and ensure people are keeping within the speed limit.”

She reminded motorists that even though not all students were sitting in classrooms, school zones were still active during the school term.

Act Insp Stewart said police were not going to hand out fines for failing to comply with public health directions without a very good reason.

“We always make sure people understand directives,” she said.

“Directives are changing at a reasonably rapid pace. Police themselves are needing to learn the new restrictions and new requirements as well.

“We understand it can be a little difficult to get your head around what’s required.

“I want to thank the people of Ipswich for abiding by the directions.”