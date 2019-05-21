Fine IGS goals add to winning satisfaction

IPSWICH Grammar School's top football team enjoyed a satisfying away victory in their latest GPS clash.

IGS beat St Joseph's College Nudgee 3-0 in their fourth round encounter on Saturday.

The IGS boys dominated every contest as they kept the home side scoreless.

It took IGS some time however to get into a rhythm before they began to string passes together and put the Nudgee goal under pressure.

Ipswich Grammar's first goal came after a series of promising passes put new striker Elijah Vincent-Tooth in possession in front of goal and he was brought down by a desperate defender.

Although captain Cooper Nichol's penalty attempt was saved, midfielder Ryan Stieler was looming near the right post to calmly guide the ball home.

Assistant coach and IGS old boy Joe Duckworth was pleased with the determination to score.

"Our second goal gave me the most satisfaction,'' Duckworth said.

"We'd pressed well and some committed defence from Jai Jorgensen won us the ball in great position.

"One of our younger players Pat Smith then fed Daryl Barton very nicely on the right hand side for him to drive it into the net."

IGS head coach Andrew Catton was wary of Nudgee after the break.

"We knew they'd come after us in the second half,'' Catton said.

"Nudgee don't like to lose at home. To their credit they put us under pressure and created a few good chances."

It would be Ipswich however who would score the only goal of the second half.

Smith found a laneway to the goal open up as the Nudgee defence anticipated the midfielder would be looking to pass.

Instead, he drove forward to within shooting range and curled the ball around the keeper into the right-hand corner.

Catton said he could not fault anyone in the IGS team.

"They all contributed,'' Catton said.

"They all gave their best and it was one of our best wins in the last three years."

Ipswich Grammar's next game is on Saturday at Brassall against BBC.

It is also Ipswich Grammar's Old Boys' Day.