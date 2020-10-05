Menu
Ipswich Knights goalkeeper Zayne Freiberg. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Soccer

Fine goalkeeping feats rewarded as Knights end drought

David Lems
5th Oct 2020 10:45 AM
IPSWICH Knights coach Andy Ogden rated goalkeeper Zayne Freiberg up with the best in this year's Queensland Premier League after his team's latest, much-needed victory.

Aged 32, Freiberg is one of the most consistent performers for Ipswich, providing a steadying influence in the last line of defence.

"Zayno'' displayed his class in the Knights' 2-0 victory over the dangerous Holland Park Hawks at Bundamba on Sunday.

"When he's in this sort of form, he's as good as anybody in the league, if not the best,'' Ogden said.

During the Knights' recent lean patch where they have been unable to score, the loyal Ipswich footballer played a vital role in securing draws.

On Sunday, his efforts were rewarded with the Knights breaking their goal drought through Ben Barratt in the first half and Lucky Joe after halftime.

Powerful defender Barratt headed in a cross from Nick Edwards to lift the Ipswich team's spirits.

Joe seized on some great lead-up work by Josh Wilson and Darren Barton to nail a vital goal.

FAREWELL SHO: Knights thank Japanese recruit for his service

Ogden said that was just what the Knights needed.

"It is so easy to get into that habit of losing,'' he said.

"It was definitely a much-needed win.

"We probably didn't play any better than we have in previous weeks but we finished a couple of goals and we defended well.

"Zayne made a couple of really brilliant saves.

"All in all, it was good to get the win and two clean sheets in a row.''

The victory keeps the Knights in playoff contention being in seventh spot, one behind Western Pride and Rochedale Rovers.

That means Friday night's clash with Rochedale at Underwood Park is crucial for the Knights with only four regular season matches left.

While a win was most important on Sunday, Ogden was also pleased to give more game time to under-20 players Flyn Park, Barton, Leon Munder and Alex Golding.

FQPL: Ipswich Knights 2 (Ben Barratt, Lucky Joe) def Holland Park 0.

