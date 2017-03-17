Fine dining on your doorstep

34°
Myjanne Jensen | 17th Mar 2017 3:43 PM

If you enjoy fine wines and delicious food, then there are still a few spots left at Brookwater Golf and Country Club's Wine + Dine Evening event tomorrow night.

Perfect for a night out with friends or that special loved one, the evening will consist of a decadent seven course degustation, featuring paired wines from the award-winning Leeuwin Estate.

Established in 1972, Leeuwin Estate has placed itself as one of Australia's finest wineries and is something Brookwater Golf and Country Club's Food and Beverage Manager, Louise Fletcher, is excited for people to try.

"This event is incredibly good value as it will feature top wines from the Leeuwin Estate Art Series," Ms Fletcher said.

"The Art Series Chardonnay 2013 wine is particularly special as we literally have the last bottles from that vintage, so very few people will be able to try this wine moving forward as neither the winery or suppliers have any left."

The club plans to hold regular social events as something extra to offer the community and is particularly motivated after the success of its Valentine's Dinner held last month.

"We recently decided to put on an event every month and then every quarter we will be doing something higher-end," Ms Fletcher said.

"Another event that will be fairly similar to the Wine + Dine Evening will be an event in October which will involve using all locally sourced produce," she said.

"There's a concept in the United States called "Outstanding in the Field" which is quite big over there, so it would be beautiful to do the same here."

"We'll be using local produce like meats and cheeses and using wines from the local winery and setting it all up on big, long banquet tables, so it will be great weather permitting."

Tickets for the Brookwater Golf and Country Club's Wine + Dining Evening are $115 per person and can be purchased on 3814 5500.

Ipswich Queensland Times
