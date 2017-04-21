Fine art puts new light on historic Ipswich church

FINE ART: Maureen Latta, Karen Heck and Verna Hunt are preparing for the Ipswich Festival quilt and craft display at St Paul's Church.

HUNDREDS of hours, millions of stitches and years of expertise are the fundamentals of quilting.

It's an art the ladies, armed with their needles and thread, behind the St Paul's Church quilt and craft display have fine tuned to present an insight into their craftsmanship as part of the Ipswich Festival next month.

Organiser Verna Hunt has spent months collecting prize-winning works from across the region to make the annual event stronger year on year. "It brings everyone together, we all work together and have fun together," she said.

"We all look forward to it every year. Sometimes when you come to church you don't get a chance to speak to people but when you're working side by side you have a chance to chat and friendships are formed."

"It just takes your breath away, it's God's gift that it can be made this way and it's mind blowing, it gives you goosebumps, it's a special feeling."

She said quilting was a fine art that demanded patience, practice and an eye for detail.

"The quilts are prize winning, they have won top notch quilts. Hand applique quilts can take months or years to make, it's all hand work," she said.

"Every quilt is different and no matter how long you've been making quilts, you always want to make the next one."

The display has been running for more than 10 years and is an integral part of the festival, providing a unique way for the community to experience the grandeur of St Paul's Church. It's open from May 3-7.