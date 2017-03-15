30°
Emerging artist gets ready for graceful debut

Calen Le Couteur | 16th Mar 2017 6:00 PM
ONE MAN BAND: Connor Jedam is the man behind Graceful Weasel.
ONE MAN BAND: Connor Jedam is the man behind Graceful Weasel. USQ

EMERGE'S Calen Le Couteur recently sat down with Conor Jedam to talk about his music project Graceful Weasel and his debut EP.

C: What first got you into making music?

CJ: There were fliers around at my primary school in year four for guitar lessons, and I decided to give it a go. About a year later I took up saxophone as well.

C: When did you record your first song?

CJ: That was actually with my first guitar teacher, about a year or two into my lessons he gave us a challenge to write a song, he recorded it but we had to come up with the structure and the chords so I went very methodically through that. I also bought a cook book, that sort of told you what chords you could play in which key and everything but yeah it was really boring to listen to (laughs).

 

C: Where did the name Graceful Weasel come from?

CJ: It's taken from a prehistoric animal that I'm very fond of, it's called a leptictidium. It's post dinosaurs, a mammal and leptictidium is a latin word that translates to graceful weasel so I just took it from that.

C: When did you start working on your album Soundtrack without Pictures?

CJ: It would have been mid 2016, I was studying sound production on the Gold Coast. Through that course I discovered the world of electronic sounds, and was kind of amazed by it. I just started experimenting with stuff and then came up with a range of songs that I think work well together.

C: How many instruments did you play on the record?

CJ: There's not a whole lot of real instruments, in terms of all of the midi stuff I played it all and programmed it myself. The real stuff is saxophone that I play all myself, there's a little bit of bass guitar in there, and all the sort of vocal wailing and screeching as well.

 

C: What program/s do you use when recording?

CJ: I use Pro Tools.

C: You performed saxophone on Dave is a Spy songs Tindersoul, Sleeping Car and Overall; Worse Off, how is it working with them?

CJ: They are such a great bunch of musicians; I love working with them. Fin is such a great song writer, so it's a real pleasure.

C: Can we expect anymore saxophone in upcoming Dave is a Spy releases?

CJ: Yeah, absolutely! There's a new EP coming out in the following months, and there's quite a lot of horns on that and I think it's fantastic. I'm really keen for that to come out.

C: What first got you into experimental music?

CJ: Probably Pink Floyd, introduced by my parents. I still remember the first time I saw 'Live in Pompeii' which is a concert film that they did. I was blown away by the atmosphere and the range of sounds.

C: What are you looking forward to in 2017?

CJ: I don't know actually, this was one of the harder questions. Bob Dylan is coming out with a new album (in March), I'm very excited for the new Dave is a Spy EP but that's a bit arrogant to say that... cause I'm on it (laughs). There's also a new Roger Waters album coming out this year, which is exciting. So probably the Dylan and Roger Waters albums.

C: If you only had three words to describe Soundtrack without

Pictures, which three words would you use?

CJ: Better with headphones

Graceful Weasel's EP Soundtrack Without Pictures is available at https://gracefulweasel. bandcamp.com/releases.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  conor jedam emerge music series

