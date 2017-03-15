Emerging artist gets ready for graceful debut

EMERGE'S Calen Le Couteur recently sat down with Conor Jedam to talk about his music project Graceful Weasel and his debut EP.

C: What first got you into making music?

CJ: There were fliers around at my primary school in year four for guitar lessons, and I decided to give it a go. About a year later I took up saxophone as well.

C: When did you record your first song?

CJ: That was actually with my first guitar teacher, about a year or two into my lessons he gave us a challenge to write a song, he recorded it but we had to come up with the structure and the chords so I went very methodically through that. I also bought a cook book, that sort of told you what chords you could play in which key and everything but yeah it was really boring to listen to (laughs).

C: Where did the name Graceful Weasel come from?

CJ: It's taken from a prehistoric animal that I'm very fond of, it's called a leptictidium. It's post dinosaurs, a mammal and leptictidium is a latin word that translates to graceful weasel so I just took it from that.

C: When did you start working on your album Soundtrack without Pictures?

CJ: It would have been mid 2016, I was studying sound production on the Gold Coast. Through that course I discovered the world of electronic sounds, and was kind of amazed by it. I just started experimenting with stuff and then came up with a range of songs that I think work well together.

C: How many instruments did you play on the record?

CJ: There's not a whole lot of real instruments, in terms of all of the midi stuff I played it all and programmed it myself. The real stuff is saxophone that I play all myself, there's a little bit of bass guitar in there, and all the sort of vocal wailing and screeching as well.

C: What program/s do you use when recording?

CJ: I use Pro Tools.

C: You performed saxophone on Dave is a Spy songs Tindersoul, Sleeping Car and Overall; Worse Off, how is it working with them?

CJ: They are such a great bunch of musicians; I love working with them. Fin is such a great song writer, so it's a real pleasure.

C: Can we expect anymore saxophone in upcoming Dave is a Spy releases?

CJ: Yeah, absolutely! There's a new EP coming out in the following months, and there's quite a lot of horns on that and I think it's fantastic. I'm really keen for that to come out.

C: What first got you into experimental music?

CJ: Probably Pink Floyd, introduced by my parents. I still remember the first time I saw 'Live in Pompeii' which is a concert film that they did. I was blown away by the atmosphere and the range of sounds.

C: What are you looking forward to in 2017?

CJ: I don't know actually, this was one of the harder questions. Bob Dylan is coming out with a new album (in March), I'm very excited for the new Dave is a Spy EP but that's a bit arrogant to say that... cause I'm on it (laughs). There's also a new Roger Waters album coming out this year, which is exciting. So probably the Dylan and Roger Waters albums.

C: If you only had three words to describe Soundtrack without

Pictures, which three words would you use?

CJ: Better with headphones

Graceful Weasel's EP Soundtrack Without Pictures is available at https://gracefulweasel. bandcamp.com/releases.