Finding a new path to achieving career goals in COVID

A YOUNG woman all set to start a career in wildlife had those dreams put on hold by the combination of the devastating bush fires and subsequent COVID-19 pandemic.

It forced wildlife science graduate Jenna Hayhoe to go down a different but familiar path towards achieve her career goals.

The 21-year-old from Purga graduated from university last year.

“As soon as I finished my university studies, everything hit,” she said.

“I applied for so many jobs and nothing came back.

“I even had volunteer jobs organised to get work experience but that all got cancelled with COVID-19.

Ms Hayhoe is now completing a light automotive apprenticeship at TAFE Queensland.

LOCAL NEWS: The man who wants to give 600 meatworkers their jobs back

She said she had no choice but to reassess her career options and try and find a new way into her chosen field.

An automotive trade qualification will strengthen her chances of getting future employment as a park ranger, while giving her a stable career to fall back on.

Ms Hayhoe had worked at her parents’ automotive workshop in Brisbane since she was 16.

“I decided to start an apprenticeship around the time of COVID-19 because I wanted to do something during this time that would really benefit me in the long-term,” she said.

“Park rangers need to be able to do maintenance on cars and small engines so my trade will really help me when I apply for jobs in the wildlife field.

“This COVID-19 pandemic has taught me that a lot of people don’t have job security and I wanted to make sure that I had something to fall back on.

“Dad was happy for me to get my trade qualification as he wants me to have the skills to be independent in the future and be able to do stuff for myself.

“Everything I learn here is multifaceted which I can apply to other things; not just cars.

READ MORE: Gun, crowbar used in armed robbery of business

“It’s also something that I really enjoy and whilst dad’s around to teach me what he knows I may as well take benefit from it.

“There are also some benefits for mum and dad by employing a mature-aged apprentice so it’s a win-win for everyone.”

Her previous experience meant she could apply for Recognition of Prior Learning; a process where existing skills already learnt can be transferred as credits within her apprenticeship.

“There are about ten or so units that I might be able to get RPL for,” she said.

“A lot of the servicing aspects I have been doing for years so it’s great that I can shorten the length of my apprenticeship by getting recognition for what I already know.

“The remainder of the training that I need to complete, I can do at TAFE Queensland at a time that suits our business.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.