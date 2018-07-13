Find some old treasure at Antiques road show this weekend

OLD TREASURE: Antique fair organiser Allan Lawson is preparing for an antiques show at Woodlands of Marburg on the weekend.

Cordell Richardson

ANTIQUES Roadshow is coming to Ipswich.

Australia's take on the classic English antiques and collectables fair will be at Woodlands of Marburg this weekend and there is something old for everyone.

Organiser Allan Lawson said the newly re opened Woodlands Mansion of Marburg was the ideal setting for an English style fair.

Sellers from Queensland and NSW will gather with thousands of antique and collectable items for sale.

"The fair will offer a range of heritage and retro, together with deco items from years gone by for shoppers to add to their collection or start off in this fast-growing hobby, as well as adding deco items to their home or workplace," Mr Lawson said.

"Special stalls will be found dotted through the renowned manicured gardens of the historic Woodlands situated on the Warrego Hwy.

"Everything from old toys and china to rare bottles, coins, books, jewellery plus many quirky collectables spread over six rooms of Woodlands will provide a window into our past."

He said children were especially encouraged to make the most of the chance to learn about years gone by.

"The free admission for children under 14 will offer an opportunity to learn more about Australia's early pioneering days," Mr Lawson said.

A feature of the fair will be the free valuation service and a lucky entrance prize of a $300 fuel voucher.

The fair will open to the public from 9am to 5pm Saturday 9am to 3pm on Sunday, July 14 and 15.

Admission is $10 for adults and children under 14 are free. Information on the fair available on www.aussiefairs.com or call 0427465407 for details.