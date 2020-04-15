Why you should stop doing Facebook quizzes

WHAT is it with the quizzes flooding Facbook?

You know the ones that pretend to be interested in your personality by asking what your favourite dog is, how many triangles you see in a picture tells you such and such about the inner you, what your favourite drink says about you or some other inane question.

There is even one to show you what colour your hair should be during quarrantine.

The number of trinagles you see in this pic will tell you everything you need to know about yourself and save years of therapy.

Why do people like to do these?

And then feel the need to share them?

My concern is that the companies promoting these quizzes are not doing it out of the kindness of their hearts to entertain us during home isolation.

They are collecting data.

Your data and using it to onsell to companies to target you with - surprise - ads!

I asked on Facebook what people thought.

Here's what they said:

I don't like the ones with questions that are also security questions for changing passwords

Annette Hotko

These quizzes are from people (hackers) trying to steal your information. The ones where you give them personal information, like where you were born, what school you went to, what you like, what your favourite colour is etc. People might think it's harmless but it's not. They gather all your information and can use it to set up fake bank accounts, get a license or create a power account. The list can go on.

Colleen Hays

I only do them occasionally. I've found a few fake ones with the same reply every time. Once or twice though, you read something close to the truth. It's more like reading a self affirmation that you're OK!

Connie Gerstenberg

Even door openings know more about you than you do yourself.

I like doing the ones that make me laugh like- what are my three levels of drunk with pics or what was your job 100 years ago. They are there to entertain.

Venessa Kook

I don't do a lot of them but my theory is with tests like that your reaction to the result tells you more about yourself than the test itself. Ditto for family and friends, you see what they might be proud of or find funny.

Kacey Taylor

I like them because you find out thing's about your family or friends that sometimes you wouldn't have guessed. I have done a fair few of them :)

Marlee Newby

No amount of boredom will lead me to doing one of these quizzes. I only asked the question tonight wtf people do these stupid quizzes.

Christina Turcato