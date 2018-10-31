Menu
Children's clothing label Love Henry is coming to Springfield.
Business

New businesses will open just in time for Christmas

Carly Morrissey
by
31st Oct 2018 12:02 AM
POPULAR children's clothing label Love Henry will be popping up at Orion Springfield Central over the Christmas period along with three other new retailers.

Previously announced Rockwear and 12RND Fitness, will be joined by fashion retailers Edge Clothing and City Chic with all stores set to be open by mid-December.

Centre Manager Melissa Crittenden said Christmas had come early at the centre.

"Customers have previously asked for new fashion stores and we're thrilled to be able to meet their needs," Ms Crittenden said.

"We're always looking to add value for our customers and this increased variety will be a fantastic addition to the Christmas shop."

The Love Henry store will be a pop-up shop just for the Christmas period, but could lead to a permanent position at Orion if it all goes well.

Customer-favourite and recent Australian Meat Industry Council award winners, Two Butchers, are expanding over summer with a temporary store in the Woolworths Mall.

And the centre's strong service offering will also welcome Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology who are set to open soon on Level 1.

city chic edge clothing love henry new business orion shopping centre
Ipswich Queensland Times

