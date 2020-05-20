Menu
Find out where you can watch a movie this Saturday

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
20th May 2020 2:00 PM
It has been more than two months since one of Ipswich’s favourite weekend spots closed down, but this upcoming Saturday you can head down to Tivoli Drive-In when they reopen to the community.

Tivoli Drive-In executive director Pastor Fred Muys said he and his team were ready to get back to the community.

“The response has been overwhelming from the community,” Pr Muys said.

“We put a Facebook post up on Tuesday evening and within 12 hours we had reached thousands of people reach out.”

“I’ve got no doubt that it hits a chord with the community.”

There will be some slight changes to the way Tivoli Drive-In operates with special measures in place to comply with existing COVID-19 restrictions.

“We can only accommodate about 175-180 cars and keep those cars socially distanced,” he said.

“We’re opening the gates on a first in first served basis at 4pm for our 6.30pm movie, once the car park is full we will close the gates and put a post on Facebook letting people know we’re full.”

In the past the popular drive-in has used a pre-booking system to help patrons avoid missing out, but Pr Muys said they had found that pre-booking created more issues and would only cause more issues if they were to use it on opening night.

“Our experience with pre-booked events is that people tend to leave entry until the last minute and the problem with having 180 cars trying to enter the drive-in at one time is a real safety issue and we end up having a back log of cars onto the roads,” he said.

While food and beverages will still be available on the night, there will be no dine-in and strict social distancing will be enforced.

“All our food will be sold to takeaway and there will be no seating,” he said.

“We’re encouraging diners to consume their food in their car.”

The drive-in has developed a mobile app for patrons to order food through to avoid the queue.

Sonic The Hedgehog and Playing with Fire will be playing from 6.30pm on Saturday. Entry to the drive-in will be $10 per car.

