Find out what the spirit world says about 2018

IF YOU want to know what 2018 holds or to get in touch with a passed loved one, then Orion Springfield Central is offering the opportunity to do just that.

Pennies From Heaven Psychic Expos will hold a psychic pop up tent as part of the Christmas Twilight Markets at Orion Springfield Central later this month and will feature local psychics, mediums, tarot readers and healers.

Brett Barry is one of the psychic mediums who will be present on the night and said this time of year was always a busy time for people in his industry.

"There is always as particular interest in psychics and mediums as the year comes to an end because people want to know what things the future holds and to make contact with people who have passed," Mr Barry said.

"We are doing this basically to inform the community about what we do and to connect them with the psychic world to provide education around psychic and mediumship.

"On the day we'll have pure psychics doing past, present and future readings as well as mediums who will be bringing through evidential information about past loved ones.

"We'll only be doing short readings for this event, so if people want a longer reading they can book in a longer time with that psychic outside the markets as everyone is from the local Ipswich area."

Orion Springfield Central centre manager Melissa Crittenden said the Christmas Twilight Markets would mark the first time the centre's Main St would be closed for a twilight market and was looking forward to bringing something new to the Springfield Community.

"The Orion Twilight Markets will give the community a chance to experience something different in the centre with a variety of stall holders offering last minute gifts, tasty treats and entertainment," Ms Crittenden said.

It's also a great opportunity to sample and support the amazing talent we have locally by offering a chance for small businesses to showcase what they have to offer."

"Pennies from Heaven is one of many stall holders that will be joining us at the Orion Christmas Twilight Markets with a variety of local psychics, mediums, tarot readers and healers offering 15 minute readings for $35."

The Pennies From Heaven Psychic pop-up tent will feature four psychics between 9:00am to 3:00pm and three new psychics between 4:00pm and midnight.

To find out more about the event, visit the Pennies From Heaven Psychic Expos Facebook event page.

The Orion Springfield Central Christmas Twilight Markets will run from 9:00am until midnight on Friday, December 22 with the centre's Main St closed between Australia Post and ANZ Bank.