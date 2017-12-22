Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Find out what stores have a head start on Boxing Day sales

Some stores have already started marking down their prices at Orion Springfield Central.
Some stores have already started marking down their prices at Orion Springfield Central. Kevin Farmer
Myjanne Jensen
by

UPDATE: THE following stores have just been announced as having started their Boxing Day sales prices:

The Athletes Foot

Colette

Ollie's Place

Ice Design

Dusk

Just Jeans

Dotti

Witchery

Forever New

Williams

Saylor & Sage

Roger David

Novo

Sportsgirl 

Katie's

Rockmans

EARLIER: FOUR stores at a popular Ipswich shopping centre have started their Boxing Day sales early, with more reported to come.

Orion Springfield Central retailers Cotton On Kids, Adairs, Rubi Shoes and Portmans have already started slashing prices, giving shoppers an opportunity to shop the sales before Christmas.

Centre Manager Melissa Crittenden said they were the only four stores she was aware of, but believed more would follow suit shortly.

Stay tuned to the Springfield Daily Record for updates and more information regarding pre-Boxing Day sales.

Topics:  adairs boxing day sales cotton on kids orion springfield central portmans rubi shoes

Queensland Raceway slammed for 'profit over safety' priority

Queensland Raceway slammed for 'profit over safety' priority

Confederation of Australian Motorsport chief executive officer Eugene Arocca declared safety was not up to standard.

'Regular guy' Luke Combs is the hot ticket at CMC

Country star makes debut Aussie visit

Plan in place if home starts collapsing into worksite

FALLING RISK: Councillor Paul Tully outside the Aristotle Street home that engineers say could slip into the excavation site below.

Council have slipping home under watch

Ipswich leaders begin university funding battle

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli has criticised the federal government's university reforms.

Education sector reform produces broad criticism.

Local Partners