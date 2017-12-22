Find out what stores have a head start on Boxing Day sales

UPDATE: THE following stores have just been announced as having started their Boxing Day sales prices:
The Athletes Foot
Colette
Ollie's Place
Ice Design
Dusk
Just Jeans
Dotti
Witchery
Forever New
Williams
Saylor & Sage
Roger David
Novo
Sportsgirl
Katie's
Rockmans
EARLIER: FOUR stores at a popular Ipswich shopping centre have started their Boxing Day sales early, with more reported to come.
Orion Springfield Central retailers Cotton On Kids, Adairs, Rubi Shoes and Portmans have already started slashing prices, giving shoppers an opportunity to shop the sales before Christmas.
Centre Manager Melissa Crittenden said they were the only four stores she was aware of, but believed more would follow suit shortly.
Stay tuned to the Springfield Daily Record for updates and more information regarding pre-Boxing Day sales.