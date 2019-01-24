School bus route changes for 2019

NEW bus routes have been added to help more kids in the Ipswich and Greater Springfield areas get back to school.

A Translink spokesperson said the public transport network would ramp up next week as they helped transport thousands of children back to schools across South East Queensland (SEQ).

"Almost 30 million school aged trips are made across SEQ each year with about 600 operators working to ensure more than 2000 school buses are in service for the first week of school," the spokesperson said.

"In the first few weeks of the school year, TransLink works with service operators to ensure minor changes are made to school bus timetables based on forecast demand and customer feedback.

"These changes are made in order to service new schools and residential areas, changed school bell times and patronage changes.

"To cater for the increased enrolments in 2019, routes 5250, 5251 (morning), 6250 and 6251 (afternoon) have been added to support Bellbird Park Secondary College.

"The addition of these routes means the existing routes, 5248, 5249 (morning), 6248 and 6249 (afternoon) have been realigned to provide further coverage of surrounding suburbs.

"An extra 522 service will run in the afternoon to provide greater capacity for Springfield schools, to help address overcrowding concerns.

"Routes 5245, 5206 (morning), 6206 and 6239 (afternoon) have been realigned to add coverage to Ripley Valley".

These alignment changes will provide access to the following schools:

Deebing Heights State School

Amberley District State School

Silkstone State School

Raceview State School

Churchill State School

Bremer State High School

St Mary's/ St Edmund's/ Ipswich Boys Grammar

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said the back to school period was extremely busy on public transport and the more organised parents and students can be, the better.

"It's also important for students to be patient for the first few weeks of the school year, as the network is monitored and changes may need to be made to services, depending on demand," Ms Mullen said.

"Having your method of fare payment ready is one way to enjoy a smoother journey."

Ms Mullen said some timetables had changed since school finished last year, so it was important to check on your service for any changes.

"We urge students and their parents to check the TransLink journey planner and website and use the MyTransLink app if you have a smartphone," she said.