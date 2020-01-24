Find out how much money is pouring through our pokies

Close to $100 million has been poured into poker machines in the past year.

Close to $100 million has been poured into poker machines in the past year.

Millions of dollars is poured into poker machines in Ipswich every year, with local machine expenditure nearly topping $100 million in 2019.

A total of $98,144,369.14 went through local machines in the past year, a $2.3 million jump on the year before.

The start of the financial new year featured a significant increase in pokies expenditure, with the figure jumping from more than $7 million to more than $9 million in Ipswich, after tax time.

Alliance for Gambling Reform Chief Advocate Tim Costello said Australia could no longer afford to sustain the unfathomable impacts of the gambling harm associated with such disturbingly high losses.

“Gambling harm encompasses everything from the loss of homes and relationships to the loss of lives through deaths by suicide associated with gambling harm,” Mr Costello said.

An Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation spokesman said it’s mandatory for certain people involved in Queensland’s liquor and gaming industries to have the appropriate certification in the responsible service of gambling (RSG).

“In relation to gaming machines, there are specific measures that aim to encourage responsible gambling behaviours, such as a $5 maximum bet and note acceptor limits which prevent patrons from inserting notes once the credit on a machine exceeds $100 for machines in clubs and pubs,” the said.

The State Government delivers free confidential problem gambling counselling, including the 24 hour, seven day a week Gambling Helpline 1800 858 858.