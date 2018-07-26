Named in honour of Goodna locals

Division 2 councillor Paul Tully with Joe and Patricia Richardson at the bridge naming which took place on Tuesday July 24, 2018.

A BRIDGE over Woogaroo Creek has been named in honour of lifelong Goodna locals Joe and Patricia Richardson.

Division 2 councillor Paul Tully surprised the couple by naming the bridge at the official unveiling this week.

"Joe and Pat are very deserving of this honour from the city," Cr Tully said.

"It is only fitting to create a permanent reminder of their significant contribution to the community through the naming of this bridge on Augusta Parkway.

"Both are stalwarts of Goodna and received OAMs in the 2005 Queen's Birthday honours list.

"Joe received his OAM for service to the electrical contracting sector, while Pat was recognised for industry service through employee training and development.

"Their company started in 1958 with just one employee. That was Joe.

"Through hard work and determination he built up the business to employee more than 500 people. The business was sold two years ago."

At the bridge naming Joe Richardson recalled how in 1958 he had a secure government job before he decided to establish J and P Richardson.

"It was also the time Goodna was getting town water connected," Mr Richardson said.

"This led to almost every home owner wanting a hot water system so my weekends became very busy with installations.

"It was then I moved to establish the company and the rest is history.

"My wife and I are very proud of what we achieved including training more than 600 apprentices.

"I am really excited and surprised about having a bridge named after us.

"This local recognition means more to me than the OAM."