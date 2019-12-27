Find a new home for your unwanted gifts

WE’VE all had them – Christmas gifts we just don’t know what to do with.

Vinnies can use them to improve someone’s life.

Don’t let those well-intentioned, superfluous or unwanted gifts clutter your home, waste the planet’s resources and drive you mad clogging up your cupboards for years to come.

Vinnies western region retail operations manager Natalie Tuffley said donations of second-hand gifts helped the charity continue its continuing good work in the community.

“Upcycle those gifts. Vinnies will help them get to the person who really loves them,” she said.

“No matter what it may be, as long as it is in good condition and usable, someone somewhere will be grateful for it.

“What one person may not like, another person may love – no matter how bizarre that might sometimes seem.

“You might find your own new favourite thing as you’re browsing through a Vinnies store.

“Most importantly, you’re changing a life when you donate. Some kids would never see a present without Vinnies and the generous donations made by the community.

“Proceeds from the sale of your upcycled gifts will go towards our many community programs, which include emergency assistance, housing and homelessness support, mental health and youth programs, disaster relief and more.”

Vinnies western region has 16 shops including Springfield, Redbank Plains, Ipswich, Fernvale, Esk, Boonah, Gatton, Kenmore, Oxley, Paddington, Rosewood, Stafford, Sumner Park, Grovely, Corinda and Wilston.

People in need of assistance or wishing to donate quality second-hand furniture can call 1800 846 643.

Vinnies assisted 369,000 Queenslanders in 2019.