Israel Folau's Supreme Court showdown with the Queensland Rugby League has been delayed by a month.

Lawyers for both parties on Friday morning told Justice Sue Brown they were not ready to proceed with the injunction application filed by Folau's lawyers on June 3.

Folau, 32, is seeking to return to play rugby league in Australia but the QRL says it cannot register his contract unless it is given permission to do so by his UK Super League team The Catalans Dragons, who he is contracted with until November this year.

In the application lodged with the Supreme Court registry last week, Folau seeks for the court to make a declaration that rule 4.3.10 of the QRL bylaws be voided as being an "unreasonable restraint of trade".

Rule 4.3.10 states "any player who played in an overseas competition which is not controlled by the ARLC in the preceding Football Year shall not be registered without first obtaining a written clearance through the ARLC."

Folau has applied for the court to make an injunction restraining the QRL from enforcing the rule and he has also sought a declaration that his application for registration be accepted.

The case has now been set down for a full day hearing on July 12.

Lawyers for Folau asked for the court to bring the matter on earlier if there was availability sooner, warning any delays had "financial consequences" for Folau.

But they also conceded there was no evidence before the court he would suffer any prejudice if the matter was heard in July.

Folau did not appear.

Originally published as 'Financial consequences': Folau's QRL court showdown delayed