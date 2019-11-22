Financial assistance for bushfire affected areas extended

PEOPLE impacted by bushfires in the Somerset region can now access personal hardship assistance grants of $180 per person, to a maximum of $900 per family.

The additional disaster assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-Queensland Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud said the grants would apply to targeted areas of the Somerset local government area.

"These grants will give those worst-hit by the fires dignity and help them back on their feet," he said

"This is cash in the hand to cover the immediate needs of families and individuals, such as food, clothing and shelter.

"Assistance is also available for people in hardship so they can safely turn the power and other utilities back on after the fires.

"We will keep supporting fire hit communities and make further assistance available as needed."

Queensland Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford said Somerset had experienced significant damage to houses and other structures along a number of roads.

"Impacted residents in targeted areas of the Somerset local government area will have access to the grants," Minister Crawford said.

"The activation of the DRFA will ensure all fire-impacted communities have the support they need during these challenging times."

More information on personal hardship assistance is available by calling the community recovery hotline on 1800 173 349 or by visiting here.

Information on disaster assistance can be found at www.disasterassist.gov.au and at www.disaster.qld.gov.au.

Further bushfire assistance has also been made available to the Scenic Rim local council area to help fight the fires and restore essential public assets.

The support is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).

Mr Littleproud said nine councils had now been activated for assistance in response to the eastern Queensland Bushfires.

"This will help life in these communities return to normal even sooner," he said.

"This could go into things such as bridge and road repairs so people working in these areas can get back to business.

"It will also pay part of the costs of fighting the fires and the clean up afterwards.

"We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with these communities and provide further assistance as it is needed."

Mr Crawford said the bushfires had significantly impacted the Scenic Rim.

"This assistance will help alleviate the financial impact of the fires on councils and help support the community's recovery," he said.

"The activation of the DRFA will ensure all fire-impacted communities have the support they need during these challenging times."

More information can be found here.