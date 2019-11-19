Financial assistance available for fire affected communities

FINANCIAL assistance and support services are now available to residents of targeted areas within the Scenic Rim Regional Council area who have been directly affected by bushfires over recent days.

Parts of the region have been impacted by bushfires for several days and some residents had been forced to evacuate their homes on a number of occasions.

"Some of these residents are experiencing hardship after having to cover the unexpected costs of accommodation, food, medication and clothes," Communities Minister Coralee O'Rourke said.

"That's why we have activated additional emotional and psychological support services and are providing Emergency Hardship Assistance grants in the worst-affected areas.

"Grants of up to $180 per person, to a maximum of $900 for a family of five or more, are now available to eligible people experiencing genuine financial hardship as a result of the impact of the bushfires."

The activated areas in the Scenic Rim Regional Council are Burnett Creek, Carneys Creek, Clumber, Croftby, Moogerah, Barney View, Moorang, Mount Barney, Mount Lindesay, Palen Creek, Rosevale and Tarome.

A community recovery hub tomorrow will open tomorrow at the Boonah Cultural Centre.

It will be open 9am-4pm daily.

Ring the community recovery hotline on 1800 173 349 to apply for grants or to seek advice on how to access other support services.

Grant applications can also be completed by visiting the Community Recovery on the Queensland Government website.