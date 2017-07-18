Finance experts still going strong

IT HAS been 20 years since Tony and Alanna Russell started stock broking and wealth management as a private client adviser in the Ipswich region.

Mr Russell is senior equities adviser and Ipswich Region manager with Morgans Financial Ltd.

"I started out in the stock broking industry in 1976 as a 'chalkie' with the Australian Stock Exchange,” Mr Russell said.

Over that time, the market has had a number of ups but he continues to provide sound advice to his client base.

"Alanna and I are owners and managers of the Ipswich region franchise. Alanna has worked for many years in the financial sector. She started out in merchant banking through the 1970s and 1980s and has vast experience,” he said.

He has a diploma from the Securities Institute of Australia, gained in 1983.

Mr Russell typically advises his clients on long-term, blue-chip share market investing.

He prides himself on a deep understanding of his clients' needs and takes this into account when advising.

He provides direct equity advice to self-managed superannuation funds.

"I believe that business is about building relationships, it is who you are as much as what you sell.”

Mr Russell has been in senior roles within the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce, including as president of the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce from 2002-2005. He has been actively involved in Rotary and said that the involvement is "satisfying and rewarding... it is a wonderful way of building business connections,” he said.

"We are tied to the international scene for investment and heavily impacted by major events like Brexit and the US presidential election.

"The reality is that we will have some cloudy and sunny days in the economic sense but I provide good quality products and service that gives my clients confidence and information to combat these periods.”

Mr Russell said risk levels were managed through clear communication.

"You can make and lose a lot of money but it is not for everyone.

"Clients have to hold their nerve because these are investments over time, not for the short-term.”

He believes it is important to have a plan and to be realistic about what can be achieved.

"I have clients, 25 to 35 years of age and they are starting to think about their super.

"They are certainly more aware of their options. At this stage of life, there are a number of demands on finance so it has to be realistic.

"It is about wise counsel and planning so that they can enjoy life but prepare for the future,” he said.

The Russells work on a range of financial services from mums and dads to the very serious and cashed-up investor.

They assist self-managed super funds transition from growth and accumulation to the pension phase.

They are humbled by the acceptance and support over the past 20 years and delighted to be a part of the local community.

"I owe a debt of gratitude to our many clients, our dedicated staff and the wider community,” he said.

"Morgans Financial Ltd is here for the long term, always willing to adapt and deal with change.”