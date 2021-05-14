Finance business makes long-awaited Springfield move

Morgans private client advisor Jeff White has announced the opening of a new office at Springfield Tower.

It has been a case of better late than never for a financial service provider that had to weather the pandemic storm before setting up shop at Springfield.

Morgans has opened its new office on the ground floor of the Springfield Tower a year later than initially planned.

Private client Adviser Jeff White said on Thursday the relocation to Springfield City had been due to take place at the start of 2020.

“We were literally a week away from signing the lease when COVID-19 hit,” Mr White said.

“During that period when restrictions were imposed, we closed our Ipswich office and consolidated all staff into the Milton office, and worked from home so that we could make sure staff were safe.”

Morgans provides financial and retirement planning, insurance and stockbroking services.

Mr White said the seven staff at the new office were already working with clients from overseas, including Germany, the US and the Netherlands, as well as those from interstate and from southeast and western Queensland.

Unprecedented growth along Ipswich’s southeastern corridor drew Morgans to Springfield, where the current population of 46,000 will triple in 20 years.

“It seems to have a lot of excitement about the place and businesses seem to be growing,” he said.

“It also seems to be very community focused which is why we see it important to become a big part of that community by participating in events, the Chamber of Commerce and sponsorships.”

Springfield City Group business development executive Chris Lewis said a nationally known business like Morgans would help reinforce confidence in the region.

“As Australia’s largest national full-service stockbroking and wealth management firm, they will offer a new set of professional services for not only Springfield City but the wider community,” Mr Lewis said.