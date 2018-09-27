Finals season perfect time to re-think the drinks

IPSWICH alcohol counsellor Sue Neander is calling on the community to re-think its drinking habits in the wake of a World Health Organisation report showing that Australians are drinking too much alcohol.

The WHO data snapshot revealed Aussies drank a whopping 10.6 litres of pure alcohol in 2016, nearly 40% more than the global average of 6.4 litres.

Translated into real-world terms, it means that the average Australian consumes over 640 bottles of 5% ABV beer every year.

Ms Neander, who works with West Moreton Health's Alcohol and Other Drugs Service (AODS), urged locals not to be overwhelmed by facts and figures and said they should focus on developing self-awareness around their drinking habits.

"Know your body well enough to know what is good for you and what works for you before you get into trouble or become inebriated,” she said.

"With the football finals coming up, a lot of people will expect to have a party, they'll say 'let's have a drink, let's have a sausage roll' - it's fine to have a few drinks and celebrate your team but it's important to do it in a way that's not dangerous for your health.”

She encouraged residents who were worried about social pressure to drink to consider adding club soda, ginger beer or non-alcohol beers to their shopping list.

"It's much easier in this day and age with so many boutique breweries who make low alcohol drinks that are lighter than a gold or medium-strength beer, and it's become very trendy and easy to do that,” she said.

Ms Neander said that alcohol continues to be the main reason for people to present to the AODS team for treatment, with 359 people seeking support and treatment for alcohol-related issues in 2017-18.

Disturbingly, the report also showed that alcohol was responsible for 13.5 per cent of premature deaths in people aged under 30.

For more information on the Alcohol and Other Drug Service phone (07) 3817 2400.