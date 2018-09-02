Menu
Western Pride under-20 and under-18 coach Jordan Manning. David Nielsen
Soccer

Finals double: Young player/coach thrives on twin roles

David Lems
by
2nd Sep 2018 12:50 PM
BEING a player/coach is demanding at the best of times.

When it's a do-or-die state league semi-final and you have two football teams to look after, that is even more pressurised.

However, Western Pride recruit Jordan Manning handled the added responsibility admirably at the weekend when the under-20 and under-18 teams he coached both progressed to NPL grand finals.

Pride's under 18s launched the terrific afternoon beating Brisbane Roar 2-0 on Saturday afternoon. Pride's under 20s also repelled a late Brisbane Roar charge to win the Saturday night's semi-final 3-2.

After overseeing both successes, Manning showcased his willingness to learn and fulfil the Ipswich club's development goals.

"For me, it's been really enjoyable just working with the boys and improving myself as a player and a coach along the way,'' Manning, 20, said.

"It's pretty busy but I enjoy it. It's a very good challenge.''

The modest under-20 centre back praised his teammates, head coach Reggie Davani and Pride senior team player Hayden Mchenery for their invaluable help.

"It's been pretty good,'' Manning said, having last season worked with Pride's premiership-winning under-18 team before adding the under-20 role this year.

"It's been really enjoyable for me as a young coach just learning and developing and trying to improve.''

When former head coach Graham Harvey moved to Hong Kong, new coach Davani gave Manning more input into the under 20s as well.

"It's pretty unique being a player/coach but it's really been made easier by the boys around me and Hayden stepping in as well.''

Mchenery was a key player in Pride's senior team charge to a historic grand final victory last season.

"Hayden's been a big difference for us,'' Manning said.

"Because the NPL is new with (U18 and U20) finals, his experience of finals football as an established player has been really helpful. Little sprinkles of advice and wisdom.''

