07/12/2020: The burnt aftermath of the bush fire on world heritage listed Fraser Island, north of the current fire front, which is in a no fly-zone. There fire burnt to the beaches, and along the famous sand dunes, and continue to smoulder with smoke. Pic Lyndon Mechielsen
News

FINALLY: There’s good news for Fraser Island

Stuart Fast
13th Dec 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 2:05 PM
QFES has announced good news for Fraser Island.

In a Facebook post, QFES said "with the help of welcome rainfall and massive response from our crews … the fire is now contained."

"QFES today is handing back control of the fire to Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, but our crews will remain on the ground patrolling to ensure the community remains safe."

They thanked the local community, QPWS and the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation for their help in battling the blaze.

The announcement comes after the Fraser Coast experienced a second lot of rainfall this week, helping combat the fire on the island.

More to come.

