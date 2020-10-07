Finalists named for Ipswich’s prestigious awards

2019 Junior Sportsperson of the Year Jude Thomas with the family of The Queensland Times Senior Sportsperson of the Year Andrew Campbell - his father Jon, sister Lyndsey and mother Denise. The latest City of Ipswich Sports Awards winners will be named on November 6.

DOZENS of athletes, coaches and volunteers have been short-listed for the 2020 Ipswich Sports Awards to recognise their contribution to sport.

Ipswich City Council received more than 60 nominations for sportspeople and teams in categories including Junior Sportsperson, Senior Sportsperson, Volunteer and Coach of the Year.

Mayor Teresa Harding congratulated all finalists and said the quality of nominations was outstanding.

"Ipswich has an enviable sporting history with success across a wide range of different sports, as seen in this year's finalists who have excelled in their fields in every sport from netball to rugby union to athletics, swimming and baseball," Cr Harding said.

"The Ipswich Sports Awards is a great opportunity to highlight the dedication and passion of those who contribute to our vibrant sporting community, including the players, coaches, volunteers and officials.

"Every one of our finalists should be proud of what they have achieved, particularly while remaining committed to their codes and supporting their teammates through challenging times caused by COVID-19.

"Council is committed to supporting local sporting clubs and delivering high-quality facilities right across the city."

The 2020 finalists for each category are:

Official of the Year - Bayden Sawyers, Gabrielle Ticehurst, Jordan Harton.

Volunteer of the Year: Scott Morrison, Sheridan Victor, Anne O'Donnell, Daniel Thomas, Catharina Slot.

Coach of the Year: Nicole Grant, Peter Reeves, Claudia Murray, Stacey Taurima.

Masters Sportsperson of the Year: Clay Dawson, Simon Knechtli, Matthew Pascoe, Derek Murray.

The City of Ipswich Sports Awards function is always a great night at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre.

Sporting Organisation of the Year: Ipswich Rugby Union, Ipswich and District Rifle Club, Agility Dog Club of Qld.

Team of the Year: Ipswich Flyers, NANCI Running Squad, Musketeers women's baseball, Ipswich Eagles women's AFL, Ipswich Futsal U15 girls.

Junior Sportsperson Award: Mercedes Siganto, Poppy Wilson, Charlize Goody, Faits Faitala Snr Tupai, Shaylen Lowe, Merrick Small, Blake Murray, Mark Woodward, Ella Macartney, Alisha Boge.

Senior Sportsperson Award: Brian Hansen, Clay Dawson, Matthew Pascoe, Joshua Routledge, Jarrod Harvey, Allira Toby.

Winners will be announced at an awards dinner on Friday, November. 6.

For more information on the Ipswich Sports Awards, visit council's website.