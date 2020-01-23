Finalists announced for 2020 QMAs
QUEENSLAND'S best known musicians and next generation stars will go head-to-head at the annual Queensland Music Awards (QMAs), which helped launch the careers of big name stars including Amy Shark.
Announced today, finalists for the 2020 QMAs, to be held for the first time at The Fortitude Music Hall in March, include success stories The Jungle Giants, Cub Sport, DZ Deathrays, Katie Noonan, WAAX, and The Kite String Tangle.
Leading the list is Rockhampton duo Busby Marou, fronted by Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou, who are finalists in four categories - Blues/Roots, indigenous, Pop and Regional - while fellow regional artist Greta Stanley is up for three awards.
The Pop category might prove to be the trickiest to conquer, with four well-known artists, Busby Marou, Cub Sport, IVEY and The Jungle Giants, all finalists.
At last year's ceremony, Gold Coast success Amy Shark said her win in 2016 was a pivotal moment in her career.
Dan Baker, Harry Phillips, Hope D and Jaguar Jonze are the four finalists for the $10,000 Billy Thorpe Scholarship - an accolade previously awarded to the likes of Sam Hales from the Jungle Giants, Jeremy Neale and Jaimee Fryer from Pool Shop.
It will be a particularly big year for Jaguar Jonze, who will also be competing at Eurovision - Australia Decides on Gold Coast next month along with artists such as Vanessa Amorosi, Montaigne and Didirri.
Confidential can reveal Thelma Plum and Miiesha will join Cub Sport, Busby Marou, Jaguar Jonze and Order Sixty6 with live performances.
The inaugural Emerging Artist of the Year Award, championing Queensland's breakout stars, will also be handed out on the night.
The finalists were selected after months of deliberation by more than 100 Australian and international music industry figures.
The QMAs will be held Fortitude Music Hall on Tuesday, March 3.
Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
2020 QUEENSLAND MUSIC AWARDS FINALISTS
Blues / Roots
Bobby Alu
Busby Marou
Emma Bosworth
Leanne Tennant
Country
Brad Butcher
Hayley Marsten
Megan Cooper
Oh Harlow
Electronic / Dance
Golden Vessel
Güs
Holiday Party
The Kite String Tangle
Heavy
A Somerset Parade
Being Jane Lane
DZ Deathays
Osaka Punch
Hip Hop / Rap
Carmouflage Rose
Nerve
Order Sixty6
Ozi Jarel
Indigenous
Busby Marou
Luke Daniel Peacock
Mau Power
Project 62
Jazz
Milton Man Gogh
Sean Foran
Sophie Min & James Sherlock
The View From Madelines Couch
Pop
Busby Marou
Cub Sport
IVEY
Jungle Giants
Rock
Eliza & The Delusionals
High Tropics
Moreton
WAAX
Schools
Charlie Darling
HANNI
Jacob Beirman
Toby Hobart
Singer Songwriter / Folk
Asha Jefferies
Greta Stanley
Jaguar Jonze
Moreton
Soul / Funk / R'n'B
First Beige
MiCCY
Miiesha
Pink Matter
World Music
Katie Noonan
Matt Hsu's Orchestra
MZAZA
Tibet2Timbuk2
Regional
Busby Marou
DVNA
Greta Stanley
Leanne Tennant
Remote
Ella Hartwig
Miiesha
Nine Year Sister
Peter Salata
Video
The Kite String Tangle
Regurgitator
Moreton
Greta Stanley
Billy Thorpe Scholarship
Dan Baker, Townsville
Harry Phillips, Brisbane
Hope D, Brisbane
Jaguar Jonze, Brisbane