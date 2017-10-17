Finalists announced for 2017 City of Ipswich business awards

The Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced the finalists for the 2017 City of Ipswich 2017 Business Awards.

There was a record number of nominations received this year and the calibre of submissions was extremely good, reflecting the diversity and depth of talent within the broader Ipswich business community

The winners will be announced at the Ipswich Civic Centre on Saturday, November 4, from 6.30pm.

Award finalists (in alphabetical order)

Ipswich City Council - New Business of the Year

GWT Earthmoving / Hello Home Doctor / Progress Rail

Bendigo Bank - Customer Service Award

CSI Club Services Ipswich / Ipswich Pro Drive / Pterodactyl Helicopters / Walk on Wheels Ipswich

Ipswich Turf Club - Tourism / Community Event of the Year Award

IHF Park 2 Park / TEDx Ipswich / Wicked the Musical



River 94.9 - Community Involvement Award

Cameron Williams (Mylestones Employment) / Ipswich Hospital Foundation / Switchettes

Tafe Queensland - Young Business Person of the Year (35 years and under)

Esther Trapp (Urban Day Spa) / Jessika Brigginshaw (B Indulged) / Lauren Antonenko (Walk on Wheels)

Sirromet Wines - Business Person of the Year (36 years & over)

Gerard Pender (Walker Pender)) / Karyn Webber (Violet Brown) / Steve Mallet (Choices Flooring by Mallets)

Konica Minolta- Innovation Award

Fountx / Mobile Test n Tag / Stand in Baby / Surface Archetypes

The Queensland Times - Small Business of the Year

Infants Friend Pty Ltd / Pterodactyl Helicopters / Walk on Wheels Ipswich

RPQ Pty Ltd - Business of the Year

Aquatec Maxcon / TAE Aerospace / Union Institute of Language

This year has seen an extraordinary amount of nominations and subsequent submissions received, a ringing endorsement of Ipswich business and the community that represents it.



We wish to congratulate the above finalists and also thank those that participated in what has been a stand out field of entries.



To all the businesses and people selected as a finalist, congratulations, we personally wish you every success in your business endeavours and look forward to announcing the winners at the gala event on the 4th November.