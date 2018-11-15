Final open day for RAAF Heritage Centre this weekend

A Boeing C-17 Globemaster might be on display at the open day.

THE RAAF Base Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre will be holding their final open day for the year on Sunday.

There will be a number of attractions on the day to delight both young and old, including a C-17 aircraft static display that visitors can walk on to, plus a Yak, Trojan and Albatross Warbirds static display.

The RAAF Amberley Pipes and Drums band will also be playing on the day.

The main entrance for RAAF Amberley Base is on Southern Amberley Rd. You will not be able to enter the base from any of the other entry points, so it is advised visitors check their GPS directions before departing.

You can download a visitor application form on www.raafamberleyheritage.gov.au.

Bring a printed copy of the form with you (one per vehicle) and photo ID for those who are 16 and over. As the heritage centre is located within RAAF Base Amberley, if you turn up without photo ID, they unfortunately won't be able to let you on the base.

Visitors will also enjoy browsing through the gift shop, and munch on food from the coffee van or from the sausage sizzle.

The open day will be held from 9am-3pm