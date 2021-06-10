Final lots snapped up at sought-after estate

The final lots at Sovereign Pocket have sold out.

The final lots at Sovereign Pocket have sold out.

Sovereign Pocket at Deebing Heights, which is now home to about 2000 residents, is reportedly at full capacity, a decade after the estate first opened.

Developer Stockland confirmed the sellout this week, crediting both government grants such as HomeBuilder and the area’s overall affordability for the uptake.

The last remaining lots at Sovereign Pocket estate in Deebing Heights have sold.

Senior Development Manager David Franklin the western corridor development had emerged as one of the most sought-after in the region.

“Its success is reflected in the keen interest from homebuyers, looking for a safe, family-friendly community in a key regional hub and close to established services and amenities,” Mr Franklin said.

According to Stockland, more than half of the estate’s population are first home buyers, while young families and couples each make up about 26 per cent.

The area’s newest residents, Meagan and Michael Lever, said they were thrilled to have recently purchased land in the area.

Affordable house and land packages at Sovereign Pocket result in a sellout for the area.

“As first home buyers, we loved that we could purchase in an established community that already feels like home – and the fact that our home is so close to everything is great,” Mrs Lever.

Mrs Lever said the pair enjoyed the estate’s green space.

“As soon as we first visited Sovereign Pocket we were really impressed with the community as a whole and immediately knew we’d be moving in,” she said.

In response to Stockland’s annual Liveability survey, about 93 per cent of residents reportedly said they were happy living in the area.

Developer Stockland purchased Providence at South Ripley in March for an eye-watering $193 million.

It comes after the developer copped backlash late last year after residents claimed to be blindsided by the development of eight new townhouses where green space once was.

Lots at Providence Ripley, which was acquired by Stockland in December 2020 for an eye-watering $193 million, are also selling quickly.

A further nineteen lots were released in March due to ongoing demand, with more expected to be release in coming months.

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.