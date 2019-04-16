Final hurdle reached before work starts on new $6m library

The latest artists impressions of the Rosewood library show glass front with a mezzanine level.

A $6 MILLION contract to build the Rosewood Library is expected to be awarded today, just in the nick of time.

Ipswich administrator Greg Chemello will this morning consider a confidential report which recommends a tender be awarded to build the long-awaited Rosewood Library.

Mr Chemello has been recommended to enter into a $6.06million contract with the preferred contractor for the library construction.

Ipswich's chief executive officer is likely to be authorised to negotiate and finalise the terms of the contract to be executed by the council.

The matter will be raised during today's Ipswich City Council ordinary meeting.

Progress on the Rosewood Library has been slow since it was first announced in early 2015.

Two years after revealing its plans the council was successful securing a $2.7million grant from the Queensland Government's Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program for the construction of the single-storey building.

The condition of the grant required the construction of Rosewood Library to be practically "complete" by November 2019 for financial acquittal prior to the December 30.

The report notes any delays to the approval of the tender contract "will substantially increase the risk of council not meeting the grant conditions".

In August, the council opened its newest library at Springfield.